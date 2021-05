UCLA basketball head coach Cori Close is not done with recruiting this offseason as Oregon transfer Angela Dagulic has committed to the Bruins. The 6-4 forward from Des Plaines, Ill. -- who was a 5-star recruit coming out of high school -- only played one year at Oregon where she averaged 3.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 12.2 minutes. It is unknown at this time if she will be immediately eligible for the 2021-22 season.