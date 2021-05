My counseling clients often took notes in their sessions with me, or intended to. They almost always took away something I said that struck them as meaningful or something they themselves said during our conversation that’s important or memorable. Because I like to leave each person I have counseled with a “takeaway,” I put together some important ones and had them printed on a 4 ½ by 5 ½ card with my contact information. It struck me that in more than five years, I have never shared it here. This is essentially it.