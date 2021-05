I am a writer, journalist, professor, systems modeler, computational and digital health expert, avocado-eater, and entrepreneur, not always in that order. You know all those Covid-19 vaccine microchip conspiracy theories that have been spreading since last year? The ones claiming that vaccinations are actually injecting tiny devices that will allow everyone to be tracked? Well, such theories have since spawned a whole new phenomenon that seems to be going a bit viral itself: jokes about vaccine microchips. Yes, when those go-to “knock knock” jokes don’t seem to be working anymore on a date or at a party, there’s a whole new category of one-liners that you can now “inject” into your conversations so to speak.