A Texas school district is investigating after a teacher reportedly took a photo of her foot on the neck of a 10-year-old Black student and sent it to the boy's mother. The teacher, who is white and works at Lamar Elementary School in Greenville, texted the image to the boy's mother on Tuesday, according to Fox 4—shortly after Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of murdering George Floyd after kneeling on his neck for more than 9 minutes last May.