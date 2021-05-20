newsbreak-logo
MLB

Why have there been so many MLB no-hitters this year?

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCorey Kluber made history Wednesday night in Texas. But the Yankees right-hander may be part of even more history by the end of the season if MLB’s current trend continues. Less than two months into the season, Kluber became the sixth pitcher to throw a no-hitter, joining the Padres’ Joe Musgrove, White Sox’s Carlos Rodon, Orioles’ John Means, Reds’ Wade Miley and Tigers’ Spencer Turnbull. The Diamondbacks’ Madison Bumgarner also threw an unofficial, seven-inning no-hitter.

