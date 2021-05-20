Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RH, AND ISOLATED DRY THUNDERSTORMS FOR THE EASTERN HALF OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, ALL OF 151, NORTHERN HALF OF 152, ALL OF 153, AND 154 EXCLUDING THE CHIRICAHUAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RH FOR THE EASTERN HALF OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, ALL OF 151, NORTHERN HALF OF 152, ALL OF 153, AND 154 EXCLUDING THE CHIRICAHUAS The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 8 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Most of southeast Arizona. * TIMING...Isolated dry thunderstorms possible for the Red Flag Warning area Friday morning into the afternoon along with gusty winds and low RH during the afternoon and early evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, gusty winds and low RH from Saturday morning until Saturday evening. * WINDS...For Friday, southwest 15-25 mph, with gusts around 35 mph. Gusty and erratic outflow wind gusts to 45 mph are possible around dry thunderstorms. For Saturday, southwest 15-30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph possible. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8-15 percent Friday and generally 5-10 percent on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.