Cochise County, AZ

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

weather.gov
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RH, AND ISOLATED DRY THUNDERSTORMS FOR THE EASTERN HALF OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, ALL OF 151, NORTHERN HALF OF 152, ALL OF 153, AND 154 EXCLUDING THE CHIRICAHUAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RH FOR THE EASTERN HALF OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND ALL OF, 151, 152, 153, AND 154 The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 8 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Most of southeast Arizona. * TIMING...Isolated dry thunderstorms possible for the Red Flag Warning area Friday morning into the afternoon along with gusty winds and low RH during the afternoon and early evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, gusty winds and low RH from Saturday morning until Saturday evening. * WINDS...For Friday, southwest 15-25 mph, with gusts around 35 mph. Gusty and erratic outflow wind gusts to 45 mph are possible around dry thunderstorms. For Saturday, southwest 15-30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph possible. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8-15 percent Friday and generally 5-10 percent on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

alerts.weather.gov
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 09:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-13 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Pinal OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR PINAL COUNTY THROUGH THURSDAY The Pinal County Department of Air Quality has extended an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for Pinal County including Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Coolidge, and Florence through Thursday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Pinal County, visit the Pinal County Department of Air Quality internet site at https://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/Legacy/AirQual/pdf/Forecast/ aqforecast.pdf.
Bisbee, AZtucson.com

Wildfire evacuation orders lifted for residents in Old Bisbee

Crews made good progress overnight building lines around a wildfire that started in Zacatecas Canyon near Old Bisbee on Thursday evening. Evacuation orders were lifted around midnight for residents near the fire and they were being allowed to return home early Friday, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. The...
Bisbee, AZAZFamily

Wildfire forces part of Bisbee to evacuate

BISBEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A wildfire burning in southern Arizona has forced part of Bisbee to evacuate. The Zacattack Fire was sparked in Zacatecas Canyon on Thursday evening. Cochise County officials say people in Old Bisbee, which is the touristy part of the former mining town, have to leave. Bisbee firefighters and Bisbee police are working to notify people who live there. The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Bisbee High School.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45-50 mph are expected. * WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, the upper San Pedro River Valley, the upper Gila River Valley, and the Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...These winds may impact drivers of high-profile vehicles traveling along Interstate 19. In addition, these winds may produce localized blowing dust which may rapidly reduce visibilities along roadways. Gusty winds will also blow around unsecured objects.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Cochise County near the Willcox Playa from Willcox to San Simon. Be especially cautious along Interstate 10 and state highway 186. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45-50 mph are expected. * WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...These winds may impact drivers of high-profile vehicles traveling along Interstate 19. In addition, these winds may produce localized blowing dust which may rapidly reduce visibilities along roadways. Gusty winds will also blow around unsecured objects.
Cochise County, AZmyheraldreview.com

Good Morning: Sign up to be a Skywarn Spotter!

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels has become a regular on Sunday mornings during segments on the Fox & Friends national broadcast. This week he joined a Texas rancher and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in discussing the border crisis. Last week, an entire segment was just Sheriff Dannels. We expect...