Income Tax

Will there be a fourth stimulus check after all? Here’s what we know

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 21 hours ago
The IRS just a few days ago announced that it has now sent out another wave of stimulus checks stemming from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that President Biden signed into law back in March. That batch of checks marked the ninth wave of payments sent out to American taxpayers since passage of the stimulus legislation and included almost 1 million direct payments, bringing the total number of checks distributed so far to some 165 million payments (with an aggregate value of around $388 billion).

