Will there be a fourth stimulus check after all? Here’s what we know

The U.S. economy is in dire need of bouncing back after what's been a truly abysmal year. But after it was recently reported that the country gained 266,000 jobs last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—despite predictions that that number would top 1 million—things have continued to look bleak for many in the U.S. On top of that, the unemployment rate rose in April 2021 for the first time in a year, The New York Times reports. It's clear many people in the U.S. could use financial assistance, and while it remains to be seen if that's coming on a federal level, there's one state where more money could soon be rolling in. Keep reading to find out where.