Table of Experts: Mental health in the workplace for 2021

In 2020, COVID-19, the transition to work from home, canceling of in-person meetings and events, and social isolation led to a much safer community in terms of avoidance of the deadly virus. However, we cannot ignore the impact this has had on the mental health of San Antonio's community. This is not an issue that solely affects the C-suite or blue or white collar, this affects all levels of every organization. While some people may not feel the effects personally, they likely have employees, co-workers, parents, children or friends who are struggling with a new challenge that they may not have faced before.