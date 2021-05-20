Why retail gas prices might not have hit their high for the year
As Americans take to the road this summer, many will face the highest retail gasoline prices since 2014, potentially even paying more than $3.50 a gallon.www.marketwatch.com
As Americans take to the road this summer, many will face the highest retail gasoline prices since 2014, potentially even paying more than $3.50 a gallon.www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/