‘Pre-K is critical.’ NC Gov. Cooper, US Ed Secretary Cardona back universal preschool.

Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement on the confirmation of Cindy Marten as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education:. "I am grateful for today's confirmation of Cindy Marten as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education. As superintendent of the second largest school district in California and one of the longest serving urban school leaders in America, Cindy remained committed to San Diego when the pandemic hit, finding ways to provide technology to thousands of students and provide more than 20 million free meals to students in need. Cindy also partnered with the local public university to stand up testing at all San Diego Unified School District campuses to curb the spread of the disease and protect students, staff, and the community. Our top priority at the Department of Education is to reopen America's schools for in-person learning, support students' social, emotional, and academic needs, and address inequities that have been exacerbated by the pandemic. I am thrilled that Cindy has accepted this challenge and I look forward to working with her as she continues to serve our nation's students as Deputy Secretary."