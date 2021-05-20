newsbreak-logo
I See You Staring At My Birthmark: Go Ahead, Ask About It (Just Do It Kindly)

By Crystal Hodges
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 16 hours ago
Without meeting me, it’s easy to make assumptions about my life. Because I don’t look like most people. Over the years I’ve had many people come up to my parents, husband, and myself to ask questions or to pass unkind judgment. Sometimes people are genuinely kind with their curiosity, but more often than not – there’s just as much said in their uncomfortable body language and unpleasant tone as there is in their words.

Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

