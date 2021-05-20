Hudson County Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Girl He Met On Social Media, Prosecutor Says

Jeison Ulloa Madrid Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A Hudson County man was arrested for sexually assaulting a teenage girl, authorities announced Thursday.

Jeison Ulloa Madrid, 20, of Union City, met the 14-year-old girl through social media and was arrested on May 19 around 10:30 a.m., at the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office in Jersey City, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Madrid was charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal sexual contact, Suarez said.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit for the investigation and arrest.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

