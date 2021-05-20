newsbreak-logo
Amazon confirmed as tenant of build-to-suit warehouse near DFW Airport

By Ryan Salchert
Dallas Business Journal
 17 hours ago
After taking at least 1 million square feet near DFW Airport last year, Amazon is eyeing another 500,000 square feet.

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

