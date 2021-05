EMPORIA — The Moundridge Wildcat softball team fell to Marion 14-4 in five innings on the 10-run rule Wednesday in the finals of the Class 2-1A regionals in Emporia. Marion scored nine runs in the first inning and five runs in the fifth to end the game early, improve to 21-2 and advance to the Class 2-1A state tournament, which begins May 27 in Pratt.