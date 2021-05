I made it to the Boxx Gallery in Tieton last Saturday to view Cheryl Hahn's latest exhibit, "Drawing from the Well," and visit with her. She said this is the art she had been creating over the past year. The moving shapes and lines in the works have a meditative quality; her artwork was described as combining “abstraction and symbolism that embraces elements of nature, science and metaphysical mysteries.” It encompasses an almost natural vibration -- something more soothing and contemplative.