newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

AP: Wichita tax preparer sentenced for $100,000 fraud

By AP Wire
1350kman.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. — A Wichita tax preparer has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for defrauding the Internal Revenue Service out of more than $100,000. Sonia Hernandez-Smith, also known as Sonia Raquel Vazquez, was sentenced Tuesday. She had pleaded guilty to one count, after originally being charged with 20 counts. Hernandez-Smith admitted she knowingly prepared income tax returns that falsely claimed tax credits for children her that her clients should not have received.

1350kman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Preparer#Tax Credits#Guilty Of Fraud#Tax Fraud#Federal Prison#Kan#Ap#Tax Returns#Probation#Harsher Punishment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Kansas State1350kman.com

AP: Kansas lobbyist charged with aggravated battery for crash

TOPEKA, Kan. — A criminal complaint alleges lobbyist James Gardner had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time of a February crash that injured his passenger. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the complaint which was filed May 6 charges Gardner with aggravated battery committed...
Kansas StateKMBC.com

Senator wants Kansas to end added federal unemployment benefits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eighteen states, including Missouri, are eliminating federal unemployment benefits. U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall wants Kansas to follow suit. Marshall believes the added federal unemployment benefits, up to $300 more a week, may have served a purpose, but it's time Kansas opt out of the program. "I...
Kansas Statewcn247.com

Kansas lawmaker faces 3 battery charges over school incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas House member has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery. The charges filed Monday against Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel of Wellsville accuse him of having made “rude, insulting and angry” contact with two teenage students in a classroom while working as a substitute teacher. The charges arose from a student reporting an April 28 incident. Samsel's first appearance in Franklin County District Court by video conference is scheduled for Wednesday morning. A criminal complaint alleges that Samsel made physical contact with two teenage students and harmed one of them. Samsel didn't immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Parole denied for state trooper's killer, but just for three years

HUTCHINSON — Jimmie Nelms, the killer of Kansas State Trooper Conroy O'Brien, will remain behind bars, but that's only guaranteed for three years. "Obviously, I was happy that they are keeping him in prison for three more years," said Conroy's brother, Kelvin. "I was disappointed that they didn't take advantage of passing him for ten years, because they could have done that."
Kansas Statekfdi.com

Eastern Kansas lawmaker charged with misdemeanor battery

A Kansas House member has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery over his behavior toward students while working as a substitute teacher. The charges filed Monday against Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel, of Wellsville, arose from a student reporting an April 28th incident involving Samsel. He was arrested...
Wichita, KSWichita Eagle

What a survey revealed about Wichita attitudes toward a city-wide plastic bag ban

A survey conducted on behalf of a Wichita government task force found that most respondents supported either a city-wide ban of single-use plastic bags or a fee to discourage their use. The survey was conducted to help task force members gauge citizen interest in measures that would reduce or ban plastic bag use and was developed by researchers at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita.
Kansas StatePosted by
The Manhattan Mercury

KDHE: Kansas records 368 cases statewide

Kansas on Monday added 368 new cases, 22 hospitalizations and two deaths since Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total Monday was 312,073 cases, 10,510 hospitalizations and 5,040 deaths. Geary County confirmed three new cases since Friday for a total of 3,422...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Kan. GOP delegation: End increase in unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.) and U.S. Representatives Ron Estes (KS-04), Jake LaTurner (KS-02) and Tracey Mann (KS-01) today sent a letter to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly calling on her to help get Kansans back to work by halting the increased federal unemployment benefits.
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Police: Suspects paid in fake cash, hit Kan. man with handgun

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery in Manhattan. Just after 4p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 500 block of Dornoch Way in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department Activity Report. A 22-year-old man reported two unknown men paid him for a pair of shoes he...
Sedgwick County, KSwibwnewsnow.com

No Charges Against Sedgwick County Deputy

No criminal charges will be filed against a Kansas sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot an unarmed woman who refused to pull over during a high-speed police chase that began over a wrong license plate on a vehicle. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett released his final report concluding that the...
Kansas StateWIBW

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office participating in Kansas “Click it or Ticket” campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the statewide Click it or Ticket campaign. From May 21-30, over 140 law enforcement agencies across the state will be aggressively enforcing seatbelt and texting laws. Shawnee County drivers can expect an increased police presence on county roadways around the clock.
Kansas StateKAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Makenzie Goodall

Teenager Makenzie Goodall was reported as a runaway who was last seen on April 16, 2021, in Wichita. She is 13 years old. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact Wichita Police at (316) 660-9456, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017.
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

McAfee Pool to open in northeast Wichita on Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s McAfee Pool will open this summer along with the other five other public pools on Memorial Day. The former McAdams Pool, which was built back in 1969, was renamed for its architect, Charles McAfee. He said he designed the pool with Black children in mind -- who he said didn’t know anything about Olympic swimming and swimming lanes.
Wichita, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Equity Bancshares, American State Bancshares to merge

WICHITA - Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), parent company of Equity Bank, announced Monday the entry into a definitive merger agreement with American State Bancshares, Inc. (“ASB”), the holding company of American State Bank & Trust in Wichita, according to a media release from the organization. Equity will merge ASB...