Accidents

Gas Leak Forces Building Evacuations In Red Lion

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 21 hours ago
200 block of Martin Street, Red Lion, York County, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A gas leak led to evacuations in Red Lion, York County, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

Evacuations of buildings happened along the 200 block of Martin Street around 11:30 a.m., says dispatch.

Police have blocked off the area between Pine Street and Horace Mann Avenue where the gas leak was detected.

Columbia Gas is on the scene repairing gas lines under the sidewalk.

This story is developing, follow Daily Voice for updates.

