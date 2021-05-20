EBOE approves process to select new superintendent

The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education met on May 19 and unanimously approved the selection process for the hiring of a new superintendent. Board President Rodrick Caldwell said the board was selecting between three options. The first option was for the board to select one board member to go through the 13 candidate resumes and pick the finalists. The second option was to hold an open forum to discuss the candidate resumes in a public setting like a board meeting. The third and final option was for individual board members to meet at a designated location with board attorney Merrill Shirley to have each board member rank each candidate. Shirley will then go through the rankings and make a finalist list of the most consistent ranked candidates.