SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Finney County adds seven positive cases

Finney County added seven new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,079 as of Wednesday, with an increase to 30 active positive cases being monitored. Of the Finney County cases, there is one individual currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 11,675 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 12 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate for this week has increased to eight percent.