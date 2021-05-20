newsbreak-logo
Finney County, KS

SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Finney County adds seven positive cases

Garden City Telegram
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFinney County added seven new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,079 as of Wednesday, with an increase to 30 active positive cases being monitored. Of the Finney County cases, there is one individual currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 11,675 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 12 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate for this week has increased to eight percent.

Finney County, KSGarden City Telegram

SWKS COVID-19 update: Area sees small increase in cases

Finney County added zero new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,058 as of Wednesday, with a decrease to 18 active positive cases being monitored. Of the Finney County cases, there are no individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 11,573 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 26 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to four percent.
Finney County, KSGarden City Telegram

PUBLIC MEETINGS

FINNEY COUNTY — Finney County Commission: 8:30 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the County Administrative Building, 311 N. Ninth St. STEVENS COUNTY — Stevens County Commission: 8:30 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 200 E. Seventh St., Hugoton. WICHITA COUNTY — Wichita County Commission:...
Garden City Telegram

GCCC moves to masks optional on Monday

Garden City Community College will transition to a “mask appreciated” approach starting on May 17. Requiring masks on campus will no longer be a part of practice for the summer session. Masks may still be required in certain classrooms and/or offices, based on the needs of employees with health-related concerns...
Topeka, KSGarden City Telegram

Cott named 25th Judicial District judge

TOPEKA - Governor Laura Kelly Monday appointed Kristi Cott, Garden City, to the 25th Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Ricklin Pierce. “Kristi is a dedicated, professional, and knowledgeable attorney with extensive experience in the judicial system,” Gov. Kelly said. “I am confident Kristi’s experience and her commitment to the law will serve the 25th Judicial District well.”
Finney County, KSGarden City Telegram

SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE

Finney County added one new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,056 as of Friday, with a 23 active positive cases being monitored. Of the Finney County cases, there are two individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 11,521 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 10 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate for this week has increased to nine percent.
fox4kc.com

Kansas AMBER Alert: Garden City toddler found unharmed in Finney County

GARDEN CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert Wednesday morning for a 14-month-old boy they said was in imminent danger, and just before 8:30 a.m. authorities said the boy was found unharmed. The Garden City Police Department was looking for Sebastian Bautista and a 2011 white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.
Finney County, KSGarden City Telegram

SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Alva Burch won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on April 28 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Bob Baker took second and Jean Wildeman finished in third place. Bob Baker won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Dawn Thiel finished in second place and Chuck Evans took third.
Garden City, KSKWCH.com

Child missing from Garden City found safe

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A child that went missing when his mother’s vehicle was stolen in Garden City has been found safe. The stolen vehicle was found in Finney County. No suspect has been located. Update: Around 7 a.m. a motorist saw a white Chevrolet Tahoe traveling at...
Garden City Telegram

SENIOR SHOWCASE

COVID UPDATE– We are still strongly urging those who come to the Senior Center to wear a mask. We are still practicing social distancing and providing opportunities to wash/clean your hands frequently. Due to federal funding and federal regulations, Finney County Transit does still require masks on buses and at...
Garden City Telegram

USD 457 to move to Level 2.0 on Monday

Garden City Public Schools USD 457 will be moving to Level 2.0 on the district’s operational plan starting on Monday, May 3. The district’s administration has worked with the Finney County Health Department on determining the level of protection for students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. Operation Level 2.0...