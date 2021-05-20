newsbreak-logo
AEW News: Dax Harwood ‘Quits’ Wrestling After Tag Title Announcement, Highlights From Dynamite, News On Elite GM Coming Today

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the article– In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood of The Pinnacle joked that he was going to quit wrestling after FTR got passed over for a tag team title shot in favor of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. He wrote: “Every team has gotten a Tag Team Title shot, except...

411mania.com
WWEProwrestling.net

AEW Dynamite preview: Three title matches set for Wednesday’s show

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show. -Pac vs. Orange Cassidy for a shot at the AEW World Championship at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. -Darby Allin vs. Miro for the TNT Championship. -“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson...
WWEProwrestling.net

AEW Dynamite viewership for the three title match edition

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 936,000 viewers for TNT. The viewership count was down from the 1.09 million viewers who watched last week’s episode. Powell’s POV: Last week’s Dynamite finished first in the 18-49 demographic with a .42 rating. The Showbuzz Daily website that we normally use for ratings is experiencing technical issues, so it’s unclear where Dynamite finished in the 18-49 demographic compared to other Wednesday night cable shows. I will update this story with that information once it becomes available.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Blood & Guts Dynamite Attendance News

AEW reportedly had 1,600 fans attend Wednesday’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite on TNT. It was noted by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW sold 1,000 tickets for Blood & Guts as soon as they went on sale. The company hoped for 2,500 fans in attendance, but ended up with 1,600.
WWE411mania.com

ROH News: Upcoming TV Matches for May 15, The OGK vs. The Foundation Tag Title Match Set for May 22

– Kevin Eck has announced that Silas Young will face Josh Woods in a grudge match on next week’s episode of ROH TV on May 15. Also set for next week’s show will be a Rankings Battle Royal. The match will feature wrestlers who are not currently ranked in any of the ROH singles divisions. The last two competitors will face each other on a future TV episode. The winner will get a spot in the rankings of the division of his choosing.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

News On How Many Fans Were In Attendance At Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Tapings

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts drew 1,600 live fans. There were 1,000 tickets sold, with 600 unpaid (family, friends, etc.). For what it’s worth, the company was hoping to have 2,500 fans in attendance but they’ve been...
WWEProwrestling.net

Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle in a Blood and Guts match, SCU vs. Jurassic Express vs. The Acclaimed vs. Varsity Blonds in a four-way for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles, Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall

The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle in a Blood and Guts match: A great WarGames style match until the closing minutes. The actual structure is awesome. I wasn’t a fan of NXT taking the roof off the cage, nor was I a fan of the low roof of the original cage. AEW did the obvious by going with a taller structure to create the best of both worlds. The live crowd was hot, the broadcast team was fired up, the in-ring action was strong, and this was a blast to watch. But I really could have done without Chris Jericho and MJF escaping the cage. Not every roofed cage match needs to have wrestlers fighting on top. I realize it played into the finish, but the finish was really flat. We went from a bloody and gritty cage match to a WWE style bump into an heavily padded landing spot. It’s not a desire to see Jericho take an unsafe bump. Rather, I wish they could have come up with a better finish that didn’t conflict with the feel of the overall match. Still, the good of the match outweighed the bad.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

News On Several AEW Dynamite Episodes Not Airing On Wednesdays

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that after this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling is off Wednesdays at 8 PM for several weeks. The reason for that is due to the NBA playoffs airing on TNT on those nights has NBA has games set for June 9, June 16, and June 23.
WWEPWMania

Backstage AEW News Regarding Santana, Riho and Andrade

Via Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, here are some AEW-related news items from this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. * As PWMania.com previously reported, Meltzer noted that there have been talks between Andrade and AEW. At this point, there’s no word on where things stand between the two sides. Andrade doesn’t have a non-compete clause from his WWE release and is free to work for any promotion he wants to.
EntertainmentPWMania

Details On The 2021 AEW Double Or Nothing PPV

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this morning and revealed that the Double Or Nothing PPV, scheduled for Sunday 5/30, will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville with a full capacity crowd in attendance. AEW will make Double Or Nothing a weekend event as...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Title Changes Hands On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Miro won the AEW TNT Championship against Darby Allin on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. After a physical battle that saw Miro getting a majority of the offense, he locked in his submission, game over, to win the match and the title. Allin was champion for 187 days. Post-match, Lance Archer came...
WWEPWMania

News On Injuries & More From AEW Blood & Guts, AEW Planned For Less Blood?

There were no major injuries coming out of last night’s Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite. It was noted by PWInsider that there were lots of bumps and bruises to members of The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle. Several wrestlers in the match were reportedly busted open the hardway, and there was said to be far more blood in the bout than originally intended.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Bully Ray Blasts AEW For Disrespecting The Impact Wrestling World Title

Bully Ray took to Twitter today, calling out AEW for what he feels they are doing with Impact World title. As many of you know by now, Kenny Omega is the current Impact Wrestling World Champion. On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Omega was only wearing the AEW World...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Kenny Omega Segment Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion, Impact World Champion and AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega has been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT. AEW has just announced that Omega will address his Double Or Nothing challenger during tonight’s show. Tonight’s show will feature PAC vs. Orange Cassidy in a World Title...
WWEProwrestling.net

Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Darby Allin vs. Miro for the TNT Championship, The Young Bucks vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian for the AEW Tag Titles, Jon Moxley vs. Yuji Nagata for the IWGP U.S. Championship

Darby Allin vs. Miro for the TNT Championship: A great main event. Allin was beaten up from being thrown down the steps last week, and then they doubled down by having Miro brutally attack him before the opening bell. So Allin was given two outs for losing and I would argue that his character gained something in defeat despite losing the title by putting up a hell of a fight. Meanwhile, Miro is finally back in the badass heel role that he played so well early in his WWE run. No more Rusev Day, Best Man, or video games. Sure, Rusev Day was catchy and had its moments, but this is the real money version of the Miro character. The only thing I didn’t care for was the needlessly crowded post match scene with Sting, Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, The Dark Order, Lance Archer, and Jake Roberts all coming out. The image of Rusev holding the TNT Championship would have been a great way to go off the air, and AEW could have saved the Archer confrontation for next week.