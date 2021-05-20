AEW News: Dax Harwood ‘Quits’ Wrestling After Tag Title Announcement, Highlights From Dynamite, News On Elite GM Coming Today

The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle in a Blood and Guts match: A great WarGames style match until the closing minutes. The actual structure is awesome. I wasn’t a fan of NXT taking the roof off the cage, nor was I a fan of the low roof of the original cage. AEW did the obvious by going with a taller structure to create the best of both worlds. The live crowd was hot, the broadcast team was fired up, the in-ring action was strong, and this was a blast to watch. But I really could have done without Chris Jericho and MJF escaping the cage. Not every roofed cage match needs to have wrestlers fighting on top. I realize it played into the finish, but the finish was really flat. We went from a bloody and gritty cage match to a WWE style bump into an heavily padded landing spot. It’s not a desire to see Jericho take an unsafe bump. Rather, I wish they could have come up with a better finish that didn’t conflict with the feel of the overall match. Still, the good of the match outweighed the bad.