Minnesota State

Minnesota unemployment rate falls in April as state added more jobs

By Mark Reilly
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 17 hours ago
Minnesota added 11,000 jobs in April and the unemployment rate inched downward, as the state makes its way back from the economic shock brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

