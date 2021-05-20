State Representative Jason Shoaf to speak in Monticello on May 24

Leigh H. Perkins, who purchased The Orvis Company in 1965, passed away at the age of 93 on May 7, 2021, in Monticello, Florida. Although Leigh Perkins built his reputation as a shrewd businessman and marketer, he was most at home wading in a trout stream or walking behind a bird dog in the field. He was a lifelong outdoorsman who hunted or fished more than 250 days a year into his 90s, and his reverence for nature was at the heart of his drive to conserve land and water resources for future generations.