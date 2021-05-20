State Representative Jason Shoaf to speak in Monticello on May 24
The Keystone Federated Republican Women (KFRW) will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 24 for their monthly meeting. Guest speaker for the evening meeting will be Florida House of Representative Jason Shoaf, from the 7th district, serving Jefferson County. He will offer an informative update on State happenings of interest, answer questions and listen to concerns from his constituents. This meeting is open to the community. You do not have to be a member to attend.ecbpublishing.com