Creamy Chicken Carbonara Recipe That's Packed With Flavor
Who doesn't like pasta? People around the world have fallen in love with the classic Italian dish for its versatility. While the Italians regard pasta as a first course dish, many individuals eat it as a meal on its own. Because why not? Eating a large portion of it can make you full, and when you add meat, it becomes a complete package. This creamy chicken carbonara is a perfect example — it's classic carbonara topped with chicken breasts and mingled with a touch of bacon.www.mashed.com