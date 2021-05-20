Creamy Chicken Carbonara Recipe That's Packed With Flavor

Who knew that most of the same ingredients that usually serve as your favorite taco fillings also make for one delicious, hearty soup? Well, to name one person, there's recipe developer and private practice registered dietician Kristen Carli of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness. She created this scrumptious taco-inspired slow cooker dish. You'll be among the believers, too, once you make a batch for yourself. And you'll be pleasantly surprised by how easy it is to prepare said batch of soup. "Because it is a crockpot meal, it is very straightforward," says Carli. As a matter of fact, most of the work here involves opening cans and a bit of stirring, followed by some patience as you wait for the slow cooker to work its magic.