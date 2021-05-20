Popular Goldfish Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
Think back to your lunchbox days: What were the foods that made lunchtime fun? Perhaps you were more of a veggies kid, or maybe you loved the apples that your mom always packed. If you fall into those categories, though, your parents probably weren't sending you off to school with Goldfish crackers. These tiny little crackers shaped like fish were (and still are) destined to brighten up your day. There's something about digging into a bag of these that will have you coming back for more. These are downright addictive, even.