The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Has Screened, Here's What People Are Saying

By Sydney Skubic
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 17 hours ago
The third Conjuring film is almost here, and it promises to be the darkest chapter of the franchise yet. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return to their roles as the Warrens, while Ruairi O'Connor, John Noble, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard round out the cast.

