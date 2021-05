Bleachers shaking. Noise so loud visiting teams can’t hear the guy next to them. The absolute certainty that they are not welcome here. That’s what Sacramento Republic FC wants from its fans as they return to the stadium for their first regular season game in more than a year. Granted, there will only be just more than 2,300 spectators allowed when Republic FC faces Las Vegas on Wednesday night, but coach Mark Briggs wants them to set the tone for what’s to come.