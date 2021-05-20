Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies: Where they are legal and where they are not
As Bitcoin and others have been gaining acceptance, more countries are allowing them, but expect to see increased regulation. Amid the roller coaster ride that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are taking after the People's Bank of China announced this week that digital tokens cannot be used as a form of payment by financial institutions, many investors remain undaunted. Yet, while many countries accept cryptocurrencies there are notable exceptions.www.techrepublic.com