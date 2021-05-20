Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies: Where they are legal and where they are not

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAs Bitcoin and others have been gaining acceptance, more countries are allowing them, but expect to see increased regulation. Amid the roller coaster ride that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are taking after the People's Bank of China announced this week that digital tokens cannot be used as a form of payment by financial institutions, many investors remain undaunted. Yet, while many countries accept cryptocurrencies there are notable exceptions.

Among the many arguments for why this is necessary is that the U.S. is losing ground to China, whose government has a national blockchain strategy, including a real-world prototype central bank digital currency (CBDC). While these arguments are valid, they miss the larger point, which is that by today’s hyper-competitive digital currency and blockchain standards, the U.S. may not be a laggard at all, but rather is already winning the race for the future of money and payments.
Square (NYSE:SQ) recently delivered another amazing quarterly report. Revenue increased 266% year over year, and gross profit increased 79%. The fintech company's popular Cash App peer-to-peer payment tool was responsible for most of that first-quarter growth, which would seem to be good news. However, Bitcoin was responsible for most of Cash App's growth. Does relying on Bitcoin for high growth put Square at risk? And what are its other growth opportunities?
An enflamed Tesla CEO has been battling with the crypto community on twitter causing crypto markets to dump and Bitcoin to shed $7,000 over the weekend. At the time of press, Bitcoin prices had lost 10% on the day and were trading at $43,300. Ironically this is very close to the price BTC hit after Tesla announced its $1.5 billion purchase of the asset in February.
Tesla, Square, and Microstrategy have been corporate leaders in adding bitcoin to balance sheets; Palantir Technologies has said it may also. Elon Musk surprised the cryptocurrency market by citing energy consumption in bitcoin mining as a reason to stop accepting payment for EVs in crypto while not selling Tesla's bitcoin.
As crypto markets continue to attract attention and digital technologies threaten to upend the entire financial system, governments and reserve banks are racing to keep up and reassert themselves. Some, including India, Nigeria, and Turkey, have proposed banning decentralized crypto assets over the risk of money laundering and tax evasion. At the same time, many — especially China — are exploring how they might leverage digital technologies to create their own centralized Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) and potentially challenge U.S. monetary hegemony and the value proposition of decentralized crypto assets.
Cryptocurrencies have become one of the hottest asset classes on the market over the past year on the rise of everything from Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) to Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE). But there remains debate about the value and durability of cryptocurrencies and crypto stocks long term. There are lots of...
The Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Justice are investigating Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange company, according to Bloomberg. Officials who investigate money laundering and tax offenses are specifically investigating Binance, according to The Verge. Per Bloomberg, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is investigating whether or not Binance...
The world of cryptocurrencies was thrown for a loop over the weekend as Elon Musk suddenly soured on the industry. That's caused a big drop in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE). As I'm writing, Bitcoin is down 9.2% in the last 24 hours, Ethereum is down 9.8%, and Dogecoin is down 7.4%. That puts their loss for the week at 26.4%, 17.1%, and 15.7% respectively.
LONDON — A Goldman Sachs executive has resigned after earning a fortune from a cryptocurrency investment, according to industry sources. Aziz McMahon, Goldman's managing director and head of emerging market sales in London, quit after making millions of pounds from a bet on the digital currency ether, three former employees at the investment bank told CNBC.
Environmental matters are an incredibly sensitive subject right now, and Tesla's move might serve as a wake-up call to businesses and consumers using Bitcoin, who had not already considered its carbon footprint, argues AJ Bell industry expert Laith Khalaf. Elon Musk's tweet announced Tesla will no longer facilitate vehicle purchases...
Tesla’s relationship with cryptocurrencies has been a stop-start rollercoaster. In February, the electric vehicle manufacturer announced it had purchased US$1.5 billion (£1.1 billion) of bitcoin and planned to accept the cryptocurrency in future as a means of payment from its customers. The price of the largest cryptocurrency surged that day from just over US$39,000 to US$46,000, on its way to an all-time high of almost US$65,000 in April – and a paper profit of well over US$1 billion for Tesla.
Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Friday: Coinbase's earnings, credit cards without credit scores and Elon's green turn. Coinbase released its first-quarter earnings Thursday, which, as expected, showed big jumps in revenue and profits from the fourth quarter of 2020. The bullish numbers struck a sharp contrast with...
Bitcoin is often looked upon and talked about with the term “digital gold”. With bitcoin prices floating between the 50 and 60 -thousand-dollar mark per unit conversations have been had about how one day this cryptocurrency could end up replacing gold, the precious yellow metal as a go-to safe haven investment. With industries all across the business boards such including online sports betting sites all using bitcoin as one of their accepted currencies for their fans to bet on NFL games, could we be on the way to the proper establishment of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoins as one of the world’s leading options for money usage?