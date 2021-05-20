Adult Swim Is Working on a ‘Rick and Morty’ Spin-Off Series

Wondering what to watch this week? Check out these film and TV recommendations. Ah, the merry month of May — perfect for Swedish filmmaker Roy Andersson’s latest and perhaps final musings on what it means to live, suffer, endure. And it’s a comedy! Bone-dry, 76 minutes in length, it comprises meticulous vignettes ranging from young women dancing outside a roadside café to Hitler cowering in his bunker to a priest losing faith in his one true God: a bottle of spirits. A new documentary on Andersson, “Being a Human Person,” finds the ailing auteur struggling with alcoholism and its role in his creative life; all his films, Andersson says, are about self-confidence and humankind’s crippling deficit in that regard. Ashen-toned, dourly witty and visually singular in the moving-tableau design of all his work. (VOD, including siskelfilmcenter.org; facets.org; and musicboxtheatre.com) — Michael Phillips.