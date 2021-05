A police officer has been dismissed after repeatedly bludgeoning a vulnerable teenage girl, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.Metropolitan Police officer Benjamin Kemp was dismissed without notice following a disciplinary hearing by the IOPC.The panel heard PC Kemp had hit a 17-year-old girl with learning disabilities with a baton “at least 30 times”.The girl had been on an escorted walk in Newham before she ran off from the group after becoming distressed on 8 May 2019.She flagged down a passing police car and agreed to get in, but then got out again.PC Kemp attempted to handcuff her, but...