Violent Crimes

LifeStar Flies OS Man After Early Morning Domestic Stabbing

By Dudley Evans
bbbtv12.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA domestic situation between a man and a woman near Oliver Springs at 630 Johnson Road around 1am this morning , resulted in a man stabbed. Sheriff Jack Stockton stated that a man identified as Ronald Davis was allegedly stabbed by a woman identified as Trista Ashby, who he said actually stole a vehicle in Anderson county near by and fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Davis was taken by Anderson County EMS to an awaiting LifeStar helicopter at Beech Park Church parking lot on Tri-County Boulevard. Oliver Springs Fire and Blair Fire Department personnel setup the landing zone for the helicopter.

