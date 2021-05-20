newsbreak-logo
Hardin County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Friday evening * ...Potential for Significant Flash Flooding Occasional complexes of showers and thunderstorms will occur through the day. There is the potential for an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain during this period with some isolated areas seeing over 6 inches. This rain will fall over very saturated grounds increasing the risk for flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
