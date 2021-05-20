We’re a step closer to figuring out why mosquitoes bite some people and not others
Madelien Wooding, University of Pretoria and Yvette Naudé, University of Pretoria. Mosquitoes contribute to the transmission of life-threatening diseases that include Zika, dengue, chikungunya, Rift Valley fever and malaria. Of these, malaria carries the most risk accounting for 229 million cases and more than 400,000 deaths in 2019. Africa accounted for 67% (274 000) of all malaria deaths worldwide.therockwalltimes.com