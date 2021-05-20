We’re a step closer to figuring out why mosquitoes bite some people and not others

Whether it's the buzzing sounds they make or their frightening appearances, it's likely that you're never exactly thrilled to see bugs in your home. On top of how they look and sound though, there are the germs they can carry, which seems particularly concerning during the ongoing COVID pandemic. Unfortunately, a new study published in the journal Parasites & Vectors is realizing some of those fears. The researchers from Kansas State University (KSU) and Agricultural Research Service found that it's possible for one common insect to carry and transmit COVID for up to 24 hours after it's infected. Keep reading to find out which creepy crawler you need to be on the lookout for, and for more on bugs to beware of, check out 5 Things You're Buying That Bring Bed Bugs Into Your House, Experts Say.