Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Will Be Magical
Insomniac recently revealed full details for the next chapter of Beyond Wonderland. The fan-favorite festival brings its magic and fantasy to the Pacific Northwest for the very first time. Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge will make its anticipated debut on October 1-2, 2021, hosting more than 65 of the world’s most popular and diverse dance music artists during three nights of camping and two days of music, art and exploration in Washington. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, May 20 at 11 a.m. PT and fans can purchase them on Beyond Wonderland’s official site.oneedm.com