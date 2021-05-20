Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Will Be Magical

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Tokyo Disney Resort is well-known for celebrating rather obscure characters in both greetings and merchandise. From apperances by characters like the Three Little Pigs in Dreaming Up! to entire merchandise lines devoted to Buttercup from Toy Story, there’s always something to surprise us in Japan. The latest surprise? A line devoted to the Young Oysters from Alice in Wonderland, of all things! The line came about from a survey of icons Guests chose to represent them on the Tokyo Disney Resort App, with first place being Nick & Judy from Zootopia, and the Young Oysters apparently coming in second. All of these items will be available starting May 27th.