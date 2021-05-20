newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Will Be Magical

By Kenny Ngo
oneedm.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleInsomniac recently revealed full details for the next chapter of Beyond Wonderland. The fan-favorite festival brings its magic and fantasy to the Pacific Northwest for the very first time. Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge will make its anticipated debut on October 1-2, 2021, hosting more than 65 of the world’s most popular and diverse dance music artists during three nights of camping and two days of music, art and exploration in Washington. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, May 20 at 11 a.m. PT and fans can purchase them on Beyond Wonderland’s official site.

oneedm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beyond Wonderland#Art Installations#World Music#Caterpillar#Headliners#General Admission#Ga#Vip#Insomniac News#Diverse Dance Music#Extraordinary Events#Festival Admission#Sunrise#Sprawling Acres#Exploration#Silent Disco Parties#Camping Packages#Fractal Valley#Campers#Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Theater & Dancepeoriatimes.com

Theater Works offers dark journey into Wonderland

For some theater companies, the pandemic opened doors to long-considered innovative productions. For Theater Works, that meant a journey into the wild world of immersive theater that took their artists and audience down a rabbit hole to the world of Wonderland. Their first two trips, “Curiouser and Curiouser” and “A...
San Bernardino, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Kayzo, Dillon Francis, Tiësto top Insomniac’s Beyond Wonderland lineup

After rescheduling its two-day Beyond Wonderland festival to Aug. 27-28 at NOS Events Center in San Bernardino last month, event promoters Insomniac have finally revealed the show lineup. Kayzo, Tiësto, Dillon Francis, Alison Wonderland, Diplo, Subtronics, Audiotistic, Sidepiece, Nicole Moudaber, Gryffin, Flosstradamus, Markus Schulz, Deorro and many more will perform...
Jonesborough, TNjcnewsandneighbor.com

JRT presenting outdoor Wonderland Tea event

Enchanted Experiences by JRT is excited to host the Wonderland Tea event on Saturday, May 22, at noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. at the gazebo at Mill Spring Park in downtown Historic Jonesborough. Organized and directed by Brittany Whitson, the tea will include an interactive performance based on the classic book, traditional tea food, themed games, and a character meet-and-greet.
Musicedm.com

Alison Wonderland is Reviving a Musical Alias From a Decade Ago

It looks like Alison Wonderland is breathing new life into a decade-old alias. An Instagram account belonging to the alias, Whyte Fang, uploaded a cryptic image on Monday, Monday 3rd. With no caption, the mysterious image has led fans to believe that it's the official artwork for a new single.
Artshometownsource.com

The magic of magic

Magicians are not supposed to share their secrets, but right now I am going to spill some beans. There are actually several secrets to the art of magic, beginning with the element of surprise. It’s the surprise ending of the magic trick that brings amazement. The brain actually releases chemicals, like what happens while eating chocolate. This wash of surprise in the brain actually makes it hard to be logical and go back and retrace all that happened.
Recipesthekingdominsider.com

‘Alice’s Wonderland Bakery’ to Debut in 2022 on Disney Junior!

A fantastical animated series for preschoolers and their families is currently in production at Disney Junior! Alice’s Wonderland Bakery series will center on Alice, the great-granddaughter of the original heroine and a budding young baker at the enchanted Wonderland Bakery, where treats bring a new generation of characters together. Joe...
Moviesheysocal.com

Cast announced for A Noise Within’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’

Noise Within (ANW) will release its second film of a stage production this spring: “Alice in Wonderland”—remounting the beloved production from Spring 2020—written by Eva Le Gallienne and Florida Friebus and originally directed and conceived by Stephanie Shroyer. “Alice in Wonderland” will be available from May 27 – June 20 with a special opening night Zoom afterparty with the artists for people who purchase May 27 tickets. Links to purchase the streams are available on the company’s website, anoisewithin.org, and will stream on Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Lancaster County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Dutch Wonderland returns for summer season

EAST LAMPETER TWP., Pa. | A summer staple is returning, as Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster County marks the start of its season this Saturday. "It's funny, because during normal circumstances an amusement park is considered an escape from reality," said park spokesman Jeff Eisenberg. "But during COVID times, during everything we've gone through, in a way, it's also more of a return to normalcy or a return to reality.
Wyoming Statecrossroadstoday.com

Watch Now: It’s a springtime winter wonderland in Wyoming

Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10. To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, email staff@newscenter25.com. Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices. To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your...
Worcester, MAMetroWest Daily News

'Dexter' crew transforms Worcester neighborhood into winter wonderland

WORCESTER - No, Worcester didn’t experience an early frost. It’s just the icy fingers of “Dexter,” everybody’s favorite fictional serial killer, taking over a (fake) snow- covered suburban neighborhood off Lincoln Street for a full-day of filming Friday. Looking like the Christmas that time forgot, a half-dozen homes on both...
Technologykasu.org

The Magic Of The Foldscope

The pandemic has opened our eyes, perhaps not in the best of ways, to the invisible world of viruses and other tiny living things all around us. This microscopic world can also hold many wonders, and a team of bioengineers wants to give everyone a glimpse into it with a very affordable microscope made of paper.
Huntington, WVWSAZ

Pipestem Adventure Zone

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Pipestem Adventure Zone is a one-of-a-kind destination for families and individuals who enjoy adventures and outdoor activities. Visitors can participate in skeet shooting, laser tag, remote controlled cars on race tracks, 3D archery, axe throwing, drone flying, miniature golf, disc golf, and electric motor assisted bikes.
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS: “Young Oysters” Alice in Wonderland Merchandise Coming May 27th

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Tokyo Disney Resort is well-known for celebrating rather obscure characters in both greetings and merchandise. From apperances by characters like the Three Little Pigs in Dreaming Up! to entire merchandise lines devoted to Buttercup from Toy Story, there’s always something to surprise us in Japan. The latest surprise? A line devoted to the Young Oysters from Alice in Wonderland, of all things! The line came about from a survey of icons Guests chose to represent them on the Tokyo Disney Resort App, with first place being Nick & Judy from Zootopia, and the Young Oysters apparently coming in second. All of these items will be available starting May 27th.
Lifestylegratefulweb.com

Slightly Stoopid Announces Details For 2021 All-Inclusive Concert Vacation

Slightly Stoopid and Cloud 9 Adventures have announced the highly anticipated return of Closer to the Sun, their annual concert vacation. From December 8-12, 2021, the event takes over Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, an all-inclusive resort on the coast of Mexico. The event features three shows by Slightly Stoopid...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Lotusland gardens a dedicated stage for over-the-top botanical beauty

When Carlsbad resident Sharon Corrigan visited the 37-acre Montecito botanical garden Lotusland with the San Diego Horticultural Society, she was bowled over. “I’m not one to remember botanical names of plants,” Corrigan said, “but I was enchanted and excited by plants I knew as houseplants that were in the ground at Lotusland and towered 20 or more feet over my head. It is hard to describe the charm of wandering around the property not wanting to miss anything and being constantly surprised. I grew up near Huntington Gardens and the L.A. Arboretum and, although I love them both, Lotusland is over the top.”
LifestylePosted by
Q97.9

Flume Gorge is Opening for the Season this Friday

I feel like I say this all the time but how lucky are we to live in New Hampshire? Think about it. We live in a place that people travel from all over the country and even the world to come see. They want to climb our mountains, swim in our lakes and oceans and admire our state's natural beauty as they say to themselves, "I wish I lived in a place this beautiful!" And it's all in our backyard.