newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Latest Big Four-Law Firm Alliance Follows Tested Model. Will EY Go Next?

By Dan Packel
Law.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKPMG last week became the third member of the Big Four to ink an alliance with a U.S. law firm, when it partnered with Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart. Now, as observers carefully watch for any moves by EY—the only Big Four firm that hasn’t yet sealed a partnership with Big Law—the benefits of such arrangements are coming into focus. The law firm participants and legal industry consultants say those benefits include global scale and more client business for each side.

www.law.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpmg#Kpmg#Business Services#Market#Twitter Inc#Email Client#Next#The Big Four#Ey#Global Scale#Packeld Webcasts#Legal Services#U S Law#Observers#Philadelphia#Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
Related
Lawvalawyersweekly.com

Presenting ‘Largest Law Firms’ for 2021

The annual survey of “Virginia’s Largest Law Firms” is based on the number of Virginia-licensed lawyers practicing from an office located within the commonwealth. This winter, using email, follow-up telephone calls and website research, we put together current information from all the firms that appeared in the 2020 survey. Many firms responded with their 2021 data. All ...
EconomyLaw.com

As Big Law Battles Burnout, Midsize Firms Can Win Talent With Flexibility Offerings

Midsize firms are in a unique position to leverage their smaller size and adapt to a changing legal landscape brought on by the pandemic. And while competing on compensation may be an unreasonable goal for many midsize firms, given the flurry of bonuses in Big Law, they still have one strategic advantage that is hard to replicate in Big Law: flexibility.
BusinessLaw.com

Latest US Law Firm to Launch In Brussels

New York-headquartered law firm Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle is to open an office in Brussels later in May, the firm has announced. The new office will be headed up by dual New York and Paris-qualified partner Simon Batifort, who will relocate from the U.S. to Belgium at the end of May, the firm said.
WorldLaw.com

US-Based Big Law Firms Are Eyeing Singapore's Tech Hub for Growth

For many global law firms seeking to meet client demands in their expanding geographic footprints, entering the Asia legal market can require more than one attempt. Law firms have made decisive moves in recent years toward Singapore, where transactional work and arbitration remained active during the pandemic, and venture capital investment has bounced back. Meanwhile, some have exited or stagnated in well-established but saturated legal markets like Hong Kong and China.
MarketsFinancial Times

Law firms chase a piece of the crypto action

When Scott Thiel first tried to talk to colleagues and contacts about digital tokenisation almost three years ago, he says it was like “shouting into a hurricane”. The DLA Piper lawyer had spent days holed up in a Hong Kong attic writing a paper on the implications of digital proofs of ownership for virtual or physical assets.
BusinessLaw.com

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Makeover for Law Firm Websites?

Is your law firm’s online presence outdated? Does your message fail to reach new markets, especially people of color and women? Then it might be time for a diversity, equity and inclusion makeover, says Meranda Vieyra, CEO & founder of Denver Legal Marketing LLC, a provider of legal marking to solo practitioners and law firms.
Educationbloombergtax.com

Big Law Firms Are Going to School on How Innovation Works

Welcome back to the Big Law Business column on the changing legal marketplace written by me, Roy Strom. Today, we look at signs that Big Law’s demand for lawyers with technology skills is increasing. Sign up to receive this column in your Inbox on Thursday mornings. Last month on Zoom,...
Lawlegaltalknetwork.com

Top 5 Metrics For Your Law Firm

Top headline for #LHLM: More episodes are coming your way! Look for new shows twice a month on the first and second Wednesdays. Next up, as Gyi and Conrad predicted, venture capital is making waves in legal. Most recent headlines covered a $100 million infusion for Scorpion, followed soon after by word that Clio raised $110 million.
LawLaw.com

Crypto and Cannabis: Miami Law Firm Braces for 2 Big Opportunities

When it comes to cryptocurrency and cannabis litigation, Velvel Freedman, a partner at Roche Freedman, has quickly become a leader in the emerging field. He advocates for clients in state, federal and international trial and appellate courts in high-risk litigation. The Miami-based attorney spoke about the opportunities players in these...
LawMySanAntonio

Morris Law Group Selected to Serve Duffey Law Firm Clients and Their Matters

Boca Raton-Based Estate Planning Law Firm Steps in After the Death of Duffey Law Firm’s Principal. Morris Law Group, a premier estate planning and wealth preservation law firm headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla. with three other offices located in South Florida, announced it has agreed to assist the clients of the Duffey Law Firm in Boca Raton, Fla., after the unexpected passing last year of its principal and managing partner, Brian K. Duffey.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

KPMG, Ogletree Deakins Strike New Global Employment Law Alliance

KPMG’s legal arm and Ogletree Deakins have formed a “global alliance,” which will enable the Big Four accounting company to offer the labor and employment firm’s services to clients outside the U.S. The move has some similarities with a deal announced two years ago between Deloitte and Epstein Becker Green,...
LawFox47News

McGraw Law Firm, PLC

McGraw Law Firm provides skilled, professional services to individuals and the business community. With over 25 years of combined experience in law, finance, business and insurance, we can help our clients solve their challenging legal problems and achieve their personal and commercial goals. Our approach to the practice of law emphasizes on: quality, service, results and cost effectiveness.
BusinessLaw.com

Dentons Makes Double London Partner Hire From UK Firm

Dentons has brought on board two partners to its London office from a U.K. firm to boost its corporate and finance offering in the city. The firm has hired veteran corporate partner Patrick Somers and finance partner Marc Gilston from U.K. Top 50 firm TLT. Somers has been a partner at TLT for two years, having joined the firm in 2019 from Foot Anstey.
BusinessLaw.com

Unyer: Why Firms Should Pay Attention to Europe’s Major New Player

When the news broke last week that German player Luther and French elite Fidal were joining forces to create ‘Unyer’, it got lawyers across Europe talking. Who wouldn’t flinch at the thought of a new 2,000 lawyer firm with strong expansive ambitions and a €500 million top line screaming into the Global 100 seemingly out of nowhere?
BusinessLaw.com

KPMG Law in Germany Seals Alliance with US Firm Ogletree

KPMG Law’s German arm has joined forces with one of the largest labor and employment firms in the U.S., in a push to expand immigration and employment law reach for both entities. Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, which currently ranks No. 73 in the Am Law 100, is partnering...
North Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

NLR Law Firm Rebrands

Hilburn Calhoon Harper Pruniski & Calhoun Ltd. of North Little Rock has changed its name to Hilburn & Harper Ltd. "The firm has experienced several significant internal events in the last two-and-a-half years, including the very untimely passing of Jack Pruniski in 2018 and the subsequent retirements of both John Calhoun and Ken Calhoun," Ernie Harper, a partner at the firm, said in a statement emailed to Arkansas Business.