“Where Can I Celebrate My Birthday Right Now?”

Some restaurants become your friend. You know, those cool, casual places you return to time and time again, to the point where they’re a regular cast member in all your stories. You eat there, you date there, and after one too many bevs on a Tuesday night, you’d actually quite happily sleep there. The Red Duck in Balham is that restaurant. The atmosphere is laid back, the service is friendly, the intimate front terrace screams date night, and on top of all that, the food is so good that you’ll be mass-broadcasting messages like ‘omg this duck, so good, Daffy could never’ in your WhatsApp chats. The menu is all about Chinese classics like Sichuan dumplings, bang bang chicken, and their signature crispy aromatic duck. Hot tip: you should order all of the above and throw in a round of their Bordeaux cask-aged negronis just for good measure.