It’s a safe of glistening roasted ducks rather than a phoenix that’s risen from the ashes of a much-loved banh mi spot in King’s Cross. Where baguettes were once filled, meats are roasted and dumplings are handmade and, let us tell you, if you were a Viet Baguette aficionado then Dim Sum & Duck will ease your pain. There’s no point beating around the bush here: this is the best all-round Cantonese we’ve eaten in London. The dumplings, from xiaolongbao to cheung fun, are superb. A trio of delicate glass wrapper prawn and chive dumplings and a foursome of bathing pork balls have taken permanent residence in a very important part of our brain: the part that looks like a merry-go-round and has different delicious foods manically turning 24/7. Other things are brilliant too. These things include, but are not limited to: the beef ho fun, the warm service, the morning glory in preserved bean curd with a whack of garlic, and the fact it’s BYOB with an offy bang opposite. One thing to know is that it’s not exactly roomy but, frankly, we will be making room to be here at least once a month.