NOTICE TO BIDDERS The Sports &...

The Sports & Exhibition Authority will receive sealed bids for Concourse C Carpet Installation as identified below for the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The contract for this work will be with the Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to Ryan Buries- E-mail: rburies@pittsburghcc.com, Telephone: 412-325-6167. Bid Packages may be obtained after the date identified below through Accu-Copy at (724) 935-7055. Additional information on the project can also be found of Accu-Copy's website at https://accu-copy.com/plan-room.