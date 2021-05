LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday a goal that half of all Arkansans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination within the next 90 days. He said about 34% of people in the state have had at least one dose, so the goal will require seeing more than 467,000 people get at least one shot in that time frame, an average of almost 5,200 per day.