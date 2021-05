(From The Sun) A TOURIST cheated death after plunging 120ft off a cliff after slipping when he lost his balance near the edge. The 28-year-old miraculously survived the sheer drop with just “minor injuries” after landing in 4ft of water at high tide in Dorset. Five friends he was with looked on in horror as he disappeared over the precipice on Old Harry Rocks, near Swanage, on Saturday afternoon. Luckily, the tide was in at the time and the man landed in shallow water. A group of kayakers in the area witnessed the incident and paddled towards the casualty.