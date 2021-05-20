Claude Monet's Gardens Have Officially Reopened in France

The Sarah P. Duke Gardens will begin Phase 2 of their reopening on June 1, which will allow access to non-Duke affiliated visitors. The Gardens will be open from 8 a.m. until dusk for all visitors, and social distancing between groups will still be required. Mask wearing will only be required in restrooms or areas where social distancing is not possible. Patrons that have a Gardens membership will be able to attend preview days by appointment prior to June 1. Phase 1 began in April and will remain in place through May, but timed tickets will no longer be required for Duke affiliates.