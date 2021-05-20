Claude Monet's Gardens Have Officially Reopened in France
The gardens that inspired Claude Monet's famous Water Lillies series, along with some of his other iconic works, have finally re-opened after a six-month-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Located in the small village of Giverny in France, the gardens feature two separate areas: the Clos Normand flower garden, which is located in the front of Monet's house, and a Japanese-inspired water garden, which is located across the street. In Clos Normand, the land features voluminous flowerbeds that include varieties like daisies and poppies, and rare breeds, too. "All my money goes into my garden," Monet once said.www.marthastewart.com