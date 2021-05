It’s Jarred Kelenic time in Seattle. I wasn’t one to criticize the Mariners’ decision to send down the 21-year-old Kelenic to begin the season, especially in light of him missing the first half of the spring with a knee strain. The demotion probably wouldn’t have turned into much of an issue at all if not for comments made by then Mariners CEO Kevin Mather in February. After all, Kelenic played just 21 games above A-ball in 2019 and was limited to Alternate Site duty last year. It wasn’t any sort of given that he was ready.