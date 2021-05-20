Black Hawk man identified in fatal motorcycle crash west of Sturgis
STURGIS, S.D. – A Black Hawk, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle-vehicle crash that occurred west of Sturgis. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Ford Transit Van, traveling northbound, attempted to cross U.S. Highway 14A from Bauer Road to Wildberger Road. It collided with a 1999 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle which was westbound on Highway 14A.www.newscenter1.tv