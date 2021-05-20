newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Senate rejects defense spending ‘parity’ amendment

By Joe Gould
Military Times
Military Times
 16 hours ago
WASHINGTON ― The Senate on Thursday sank a Republican proposal meant to boost defense spending by binding Congress to equal increases to defense and nondefense spending. Sens. Jim Inhofe and Richard Shelby, the top Republicans on the Armed Services and Appropriations committees, offered it as an amendment to a bill to fund technological research to counter China. The proposal would have preserved the parity principle that characterized budget negotiations under yearlong statutory budget caps, which expired last year.

Military Times

Military Times

Military Times is your trusted, independent voice for news about service members at home and deployed around the world.

