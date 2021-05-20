Senate rejects defense spending ‘parity’ amendment
WASHINGTON ― The Senate on Thursday sank a Republican proposal meant to boost defense spending by binding Congress to equal increases to defense and nondefense spending. Sens. Jim Inhofe and Richard Shelby, the top Republicans on the Armed Services and Appropriations committees, offered it as an amendment to a bill to fund technological research to counter China. The proposal would have preserved the parity principle that characterized budget negotiations under yearlong statutory budget caps, which expired last year.www.defensenews.com