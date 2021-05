We got a ton of questions in this week’s mailbag so we split them into three parts. I don’t think this draft immediately changes anything for Roseman. That said, I’m not sure he was on the hot seat as much as everyone thought. You can argue that his job should have been in jeopardy this offseason but since he made it through the 2020 season and this offseason, I really think owner Jeff Lurie will let him oversee this entire rebuild. It wouldn’t make sense to change general managers in the middle.