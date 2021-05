David Che came to the United States from South Korea. Che and his parents, along with his brother and sister, first came to Flint after arriving in the U.S. “We migrated to the U.S. in 1978,” Che, whose given first name is Kou-Kyoun, said. “In the 70s, South Korea was not in good shape, so a relative in Flint helped us to come here.”