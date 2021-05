If you’ve spent a lot of money on plugins then you may want to stop reading now. We decided it would be fun to ask a top engineer and mixer, grammy winning in fact, to mix the same track twice. First mix it with your favourite premium brand plugins and then mix the track again using just the plugins you get with a Pro Tools. It’s hardly fair is it putting things like EQ7, DYN3, and Dverb against what are premium plugins but we thought, what the hell?