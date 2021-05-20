newsbreak-logo
Pocatello, ID

Donations sought for Brady Chapel Centennial Campaign

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 16 hours ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) is looking for your help to restore one of the Gate City’s architectural icons.

The group is raising money to help restore Brady Chapel ahead of its 100-year anniversary in 2022.

The Brady Chapel Centennial Campaign is looking to raise $250,000 to install restored pinnacles atop the chapel, repair the stone and brick, provide Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant accessibility, improve the lighting and flooring, purchase new replica pews, and more.

Once the Chapel is completely restored, the Chapel will be reopened as a public facility that will function as a meditation chapel as well as a venue for events such as funerals, weddings, receptions and other similar events.

“The Brady Chapel is a historic landmark in Pocatello that serves as a physical reminder of our community’s cultural and historic identity,” said Jim Anglesey, City of Pocatello Staff Liasion to the HPC. “The Chapel was originally built to honor businessman and former Governor and Senator James Brady who played a leading role in the development of the Snake River Plains and bringing electricity to Southeastern Idaho.”

Individuals or groups that donate $100 or more to the restoration project will receive recognition of their contribution by having their names engraved on a donor memorial at the Brady Chapel. Meanwhile, those who donate $1,500 or more may elect to have a donor plaque be placed on one of the new replica pews inside the Chapel.

To donate online with a debit/credit card, visit securepayment.link/pocatello . Online donors can choose to make a one-time or recurring donation.

Cash and check donations are being accepted at the City of Pocatello’s Planning & Development Services Department inside City Hall, 911 N. 7th Avenue. Checks are to be made payable to the City of Pocatello and include “Brady Chapel” in the subject line.

Check donations can also be sent to:

Brady Chapel Campaign
City of Pocatello – PDS
911 North 7 th Avenue
PO Box 4169
Pocatello, Idaho 83205-4169

Brady Chapel was dedicated on Memorial Day in 1922 and was constructed by the family of former Idaho Governor and Senator James Brady following his death. Built in a French Gothic Revival style, the Chapel was designed by renowned architect Frank Paradice. In the 1970s, Brady Chapel was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Donations sought for Brady Chapel Centennial Campaign

