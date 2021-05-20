Tisa Mason: FHSU thriving through resilience
We conclude not just another academic year – but a year when Fort Hays State University not only survived the pandemic, but thrived. That is resilience in action. I am deeply grateful to the entire campus and local community who came together to ensure our students, colleagues, and neighbors were well cared for as we blazed our path together. The challenges of the past year did not deter our community from our relentless student-centered and learning-focused priorities.