Tisa Mason: FHSU thriving through resilience

Hays Daily News
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe conclude not just another academic year – but a year when Fort Hays State University not only survived the pandemic, but thrived. That is resilience in action. I am deeply grateful to the entire campus and local community who came together to ensure our students, colleagues, and neighbors were well cared for as we blazed our path together. The challenges of the past year did not deter our community from our relentless student-centered and learning-focused priorities.

