The Mysterious Disappearance And Tragic Death Of Vanessa Guillén

A 20-year-old Vanessa Guillén mysteriously went missing in April of last year. The U.S. Army Specialist (Spc.) hadn't been seen for a week at her Fort Hood base in Texas, when the Army's criminal investigation unit offered an award for anyone with information about where she was. The Army was hoping a $15,000 prize could lead them to where Guillén was, after her wallet and keys were found, reported CNN. So where was she last seen?